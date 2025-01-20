Ryan Clark Says Son Playing In Nat'l Champ Game Is Best Sports Moment Of His Life

Play video content TMZSports.com

Ryan Clark hoisted the Lombardi Trophy in 2009, but the highlight of his sports career has nothing to do with the Super Bowl -- that honor is reserved for his son's upcoming appearance in the 2025 National Championship game!

TMZ Sports spoke with RC days before the highly anticipated tilt between Notre Dame and Ohio State ... with a title up for grabs. Ryan's 23-year-old boy, Jordan Clark, is a safety for the Fighting Irish, and dad couldn't be any prouder.

"I'm just proud of what he's been able to accomplish," the 45-year-old former Pro Bowler said, "what him and his teammates have been able to do this year."

Despite ND having a tremendous season, the guys from South Bend are more than a touchdown underdog ... but many expect it to be a much tighter game.

Score aside, simply seeing his son play on such a monumental stage will be epic for the Clark fam.

"It will be, from a football standpoint, the most important night in my family's lives," Clark told us.

To prove his point, Ryan said he never "shed a tear" as a pro ... including when his Steelers squad won Super Bowl XLIII. However, when Jordan and Notre Dame won the Sugar and Orange Bowls, he cried like a baby.

"I couldn't fight back tears just to see him so excited and so happy for the journey he was going on," Clark said.