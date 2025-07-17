ESPN Unfazed by Shane Gillis ESPYS Monologue Backlash

Shane Gillis dominated headlines Thursday morning after his -- hilarious to some, infuriating to others -- ESPYS monologue ... and TMZ Sports has learned the folks at ESPN aren't entertaining what the naysayers are spewin'.

A source with direct knowledge tells us … ESPN appreciated all of Shane's hard work on the show ... which included a live monologue that poked fun at several high-profile athletes, including Caitlin Clark and Megan Rapinoe. He also had some Epstein and Diddy quips during his time on stage.

One of the most popular/unpopular jokes ... "When Caitlin Clark retires from the WNBA, she's going to work at a Waffle House so she can continue doing what she loves most: fist fighting Black women."

Shane Gillis tricked the ESPYS crowd into believing his friend’s wife was a WNBA star 😭



“4x WNBA All-Star Brittany Hicks is here. Give it up for Brittany, everybody. I'm just joking around; that's my friend's wife, I knew none of you knew WNBA players.” pic.twitter.com/uC5Ta7v7u1 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) July 17, 2025 @FearedBuck

We hear it's all good over at the network ... ESPN has had a great relationship with the actor and comic for some time -- and SG has even been on GameDay in the past.

Shane also ribbed Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson's relationship and called out Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's propensity to get foul calls.

Getting down to brass tacks, our sources say Shane did what he does best -- stand-up comedy ... and that means certain jokes resonate with different audience members.

Bottom line ... the awards show routine was never going to be universally loved by everyone ... that's just the nature of comedy!