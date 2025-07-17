Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Shedeur Sanders Skips ESPYs to Play Football With Kids in Cleveland

By TMZ Staff
While Shedeur Sanders was targeted with some friendly jabs from Shane Gillis at the ESPYS, the Browns quarterback was busy giving back to kids in the Cleveland community.

The annual sports awards show went down on Wednesday night at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles ... and the host didn't hold back with his time on the mic, and at one point set his sights on Sanders' Colorado jersey number retirement.

No word on whether anyone alerted Deion's son of the dig ... but it seems like his focus was on a much more important task.

The 23-year-old hosted a Garden Valley Fun Fest in The Land ... an event for those affected by the recent explosion and fire at Rainbow Terrace Apartments.

He felt showing up and interacting with the kids, instead of just delivering a check, was the way to go.

"Sending money and stuff, that's easy," Sanders said. "But you have to actually go out there and be in the flesh."

It's not the first time Sanders has made this kind of gesture -- he popped up at Cleveland's John Marshall High School shortly after he was selected by the Browns in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

He also provided $45,000 in gear and uniforms for the N.E.D. Falcons youth football and cheer team in Denver.

