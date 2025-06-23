Shilo Sanders Cracks Shedeur Speeding Joke ... 'Gotta Be Careful'

Shedeur Sanders' traffic issues are providing his family plenty of comedic content ... with the Cleveland Browns quarterback's fellow NFL pro brother, Shilo, cracking a quick joke at his expense.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back shared the silly quip during his local food tour YouTube series over the weekend ... as he was roaming around his new digs.

Play video content Youtube/@shilosanders

"I know we out here in Tampa, we gotta be careful crossing the street -- especially if Shedeur's out here," the 25-year-old said.

Shilo's younger brother has made headlines for his alleged lead foot -- getting hit with two speeding tickets this month.

Play video content TMZSports.com

The first one came in Medina County, Ohio after cops say he was going 91 miles an hour in a 65 ... and days later, he was pulled over by Strongsville PD for allegedly driving 101 in a 60 zone.

Shedeur addressed it all at a charity softball event last week ... owning up to it and calling it a learning experience.

Shilo is no stranger to being the comedian in the family -- he also had some quips when Shedeur waited for his NFL fate during April's draft.