Shedeur Sanders Busted for Speeding, Allegedly Drove 101 MPH on Highway

Shedeur Sanders was busted for allegedly driving over 100 miles per hour on the highway early Tuesday morning ... this according to court records.

The 23-year-old fifth-round pick was pulled over around 12:24 AM ... when cops stated he was driving 41 miles over the posted speed limit.

The quarterback was issued a citation ... and will be able to plead his case in front of a judge on July 3 -- or just pay a $250 fine and move on with his life.

Sanders was driving a 2025 Dodge pickup truck with Colorado plates at the time of the traffic stop, according to the citation, obtained by TMZ Sports.

Sanders joined the Browns this past April ... after famously plummeting in the 2025 NFL Draft. He was initially believed to be a first-round pick ... but 143 other names were called before his moment on Day 3 of the event.

Sanders has left an impression so far in his offseason training ... with Browns staffers praising his efforts.