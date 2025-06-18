Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Shedeur Sanders Busted for Speeding, Allegedly Drove 101 MPH on Highway

Shedeur Sanders Busted For Speeding ... Allegedly Went 101 in 60 MPH Zone

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
shedeur-sanders-kal-06-18-2025
SPEEDY SHEDEUR

Shedeur Sanders was busted for allegedly driving over 100 miles per hour on the highway early Tuesday morning ... this according to court records.

The 23-year-old fifth-round pick was pulled over around 12:24 AM ... when cops stated he was driving 41 miles over the posted speed limit.

shedeur sanders getty 3
Getty

The quarterback was issued a citation ... and will be able to plead his case in front of a judge on July 3 -- or just pay a $250 fine and move on with his life.

Sanders was driving a 2025 Dodge pickup truck with Colorado plates at the time of the traffic stop, according to the citation, obtained by TMZ Sports.

shedeur sanders getty 2
Getty

Sanders joined the Browns this past April ... after famously plummeting in the 2025 NFL Draft. He was initially believed to be a first-round pick ... but 143 other names were called before his moment on Day 3 of the event.

Sanders has left an impression so far in his offseason training ... with Browns staffers praising his efforts.

shedeur sanders getty 5
Getty

Sanders is the son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders ... who was his coach at Jackson State and Colorado before going pro.

related articles