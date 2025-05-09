Shedeur Sanders Gets Advice From L.A. Rams Star Quentin Lake

Play video content TMZSports.com

L.A. Rams star Quentin Lake is passing along some advice to Shedeur Sanders ... and given how similar the guys' NFL draft experiences were -- Deion's son would be wise to listen up.

The 26-year-old defensive back delivered a pump-up speech of sorts to the Cleveland Browns rookie just ahead of his first-ever pro practice on Friday ... and Lake made it clear, Sanders can find success as a late-round pick with a famous dad, just as he once did.

Lake -- the son of former All-Pro Carnell Lake -- went in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft ... but he was able to go on to become a team captain and one of his squad's best players.

And, he told TMZ Sports he's sure Sanders can do the same.

"Unfortunately, the draft may not have went the way he wanted it to, but all you need is one team to take a chance on you," he said. "I know that from firsthand experience. If we were face-to-face, I'd tell him the same thing."

"You have now been put in a position where you can show and prove and even prove right everybody that believed in you or everybody that doubted you. And all you have to do is let your play show -- and that's what you've done throughout your whole career."

Quentin said he's been ultra-impressed with the way Sanders was able to shine at Jackson State and then Colorado -- which is why he's got so much confidence the 23-year-old quarterback can thrive one day in the NFL.

"He's consistently beat the odds wherever he's been," Quentin said, "and that's no different when it comes to the league, too."