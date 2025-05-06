Shedeur Sanders Misses Out On No. 2, Gets New Digits With Browns

Shedeur Sanders will have a new look in the NFL (for now) -- the Cleveland Browns just revealed the former Colorado superstar is slated to wear No. 12 to start his professional career.

The organization just dropped the list of digits all the newcomers on the roster will wear for the 2025 season ... and as it turns out, the Hall of Famer's son did NOT get No. 2, which he rocked his whole life.

Instead, ninth-year wide receiver DeAndre Carter is the new owner of the deuce ... as vets likely have first dibs in the conversation, even if Sanders was one of the most popular players in the 2025 class.

For what it's worth, Carter has not worn No. 2 at any point in his career ... but has sported Nos. 16, 14, 19, 1, 82, 3 and 11 for the numerous teams he played for prior to joining Cleveland.

It's not set in stone that Sanders is stuck with No. 12 -- the team even noted new players' numbers could change leading up to the start of the season ... so don't be surprised if Shedeur makes Carter an offer he can't refuse.