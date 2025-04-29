Shedeur Sanders Prank Call Gets Jerky Boys Review, We Wouldn't Have Done It!

Shedeur Sanders getting clowned during the NFL Draft is the prank call heard around the world ... but one of the most legendary telephone jokesters says it's a subject they would've never touched!

TMZ Sports spoke with Johnny Brennan -- creator of The Jerky Boys -- about the viral call ... and while he admits he doesn't think it was that big of a deal (and kinda funny), he explains why the JB's steered clear of draft day content.

Play video content TMZ.com

Brennan says a reason their legendary conversations were so popular is they were never mean-spirited ... and often talked about absurd scenarios.

In other words, they'd never target a guy patiently waiting by the phone to learn his NFL future. Instead, the Jerky Boys focused on the unbelievable ... like putting out an ad to play for the New York Yankees.

As for all the outrage, Brennan says some folks could use a chill pill ... as Shedeur eventually had his moment when the Browns drafted him with the 144th overall pick.

In Sanders' case, Jax Ulbrich, son of Atlanta Falcons DC Jeff Ulbrich, fessed up to the stunt and profusely apologized for his role.

Sanders wasn't alone, though ... as several other players were also targeted throughout the three-day event.