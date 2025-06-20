Shedeur Sanders Traffic Stop Video Shows Cop Saying 'He Doesn't Know Who You Are'

'He Doesn't Know Who You Are'

Shedeur Sanders is a household name in the football world, but at least one cop in Ohio couldn't recognize him earlier this month ... as new police video, obtained by TMZ Sports, shows an officer initially had no idea he was performing a traffic stop on Deion's son.

Check out the footage -- after cops pulled over Sanders in Medina County, Ohio, for allegedly going 91 MPH in a 65 zone ... the NFL quarterback handed over an out-of-state ID that perplexed one of the troopers who was interrogating him.

"What's with the Mississippi ID?" the cop asked.

As Sanders tried to explain he used to play college football in Jackson ... the other officer helping conduct the stop butted in.

"He doesn't know who you are."

Seems after re-reading the ID, the cop was able to put the puzzle together ... as he uttered, "Oh. Sanders. Gotcha."

Despite apparently realizing Sanders' fame ... the cop still wrote the Cleveland Browns rookie a citation for speeding. Records show the signal-caller then failed to appear at a court hearing for the matter on June 16.

A day later -- on June 17 -- Sanders was busted for speeding in Ohio once again. According to Strongsville Police Dept. records we obtained, cops pulled the 23-year-old over for allegedly going 101 in a 60.

Police video from that stop shows the responding officers did recognize him as a former college football star ... but he was nonetheless issued another citation and given a July 3 court date.

A Browns spokesperson told Cleveland.com this week Sanders "is taking care of the tickets."

Shedeur Sanders said this about his speeding violation:



“I’ve made some wrong choices, I can own up to it—I learn from them”💯 pic.twitter.com/RUTa1IJ20f — GUCCE🦬🐦‍⬛ (@gucceCU) June 19, 2025 @gucceCU