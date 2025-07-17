Lindsey Vonn Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction On ESPYS Red Carpet

Lindsey Vonn found herself on the thong side of fashion at the ESPYS on Wednesday ... when a gust of wind caused her to suffer a wardrobe malfunction right on the award show's red carpet.

Vonn rocked a purple, strapless dress for ESPN's annual bash in Hollywood ... and while she looked amazing -- a strong breeze ended up exposing a bit more of her bod than she had intended.

Her underwear was out in full view of photogs as her thigh-high split blew apart -- but fortunately for the skiing legend, someone raced in to help her cover up until the wind died down.

Vonn didn't seem too affected by the mishap -- she went on to pose for some stunning pics.

She did, though, change 'fits once the show started -- opting for a long gown for the indoor portion of the evening.