Lindsey Vonn Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction On ESPYS Red Carpet
Lindsey Vonn found herself on the thong side of fashion at the ESPYS on Wednesday ... when a gust of wind caused her to suffer a wardrobe malfunction right on the award show's red carpet.
Vonn rocked a purple, strapless dress for ESPN's annual bash in Hollywood ... and while she looked amazing -- a strong breeze ended up exposing a bit more of her bod than she had intended.
Her underwear was out in full view of photogs as her thigh-high split blew apart -- but fortunately for the skiing legend, someone raced in to help her cover up until the wind died down.
Vonn didn't seem too affected by the mishap -- she went on to pose for some stunning pics.
She did, though, change 'fits once the show started -- opting for a long gown for the indoor portion of the evening.
The 40-year-old was later seen in a third outfit for an after-party in Los Angeles ... and she was clearly thrilled with how the whole night turned out, as she shared a Team USA post on her Instagram page that read, "Serving looks and comebacks. ✨"