Paul Skenes Ties Livvy Dunne's Lace-Up Heel On All-Star Game Red Carpet

Paul Skenes just showed he's as good a boyfriend as he is a pitcher -- stopping in his tracks on the MLB's All-Star Game red carpet Tuesday to tie Livvy Dunne's lace-up heel!

Cameras were rolling when the Pirates' flamethrower dropped to a knee to help his model GF just before the two headed into Truist Park for this evening's mid-summer classic.

After fixing the small wardrobe malfunction -- the two dazzled. Skenes shined in a dark mauve suit with a turquoise collar ... while Dunne stunned in a blue dress. It's the second time in Skenes' career that they've hit the ASG red carpet together.

Of course, they were far from the only big names to show face at the event.

Shohei Ohtani made the walk alongside his wife, Mamiko Tanaka ... however, it doesn't seem like their daughter made the trip to ATL.

Aaron Judge -- rocking a pinstripe-style suit -- and his wife, Samantha, were all smiles as he gets ready to play in his seventh All-Star Game. Like the Ohtanis, it doesn't seem like their daughter, Nora, made the hike down south.