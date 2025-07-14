Paul Skenes, Livvy Dunne Take Private Jet To Atlanta For MLB All-Star Weekend

Play video content TMZSports.com

MLB All-Star Week means a break for some players, but not for Paul Skenes ... 'cause the Pittsburgh Pirates' lone selection touched down in Atlanta for the festivities in style -- taking a private jet with his girlfriend, Livvy Dunne!!

TMZ Sports obtained a video of the National League's starting pitcher stepping off his plane at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport Sunday night ... the internet superstar/former LSU gymnast was along for the ride.

In addition to Skenes' bae, we're told Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz was with the couple ... which makes sense, considering he's set to participate in the Home Run Derby on Monday.

When he takes the mound at Truist Park Tuesday night, it'll mark another historic milestone for the 23-year-old. He will be the youngest pitcher to ever start the Midsummer Classic in back-to-back seasons, according to Sarah Langs.

He will be facing off against Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal, one of the best in the American League this season. Through 19 games, he holds a 2.23 ERA with 153 strikeouts.

It's been another dominant year for the 2023 first-overall pick. He currently holds a 2.01 ERA with 131 strikeouts. Unfortunately for him, the Pirates currently sit in last place in the NL Central ... holding a record of 39-58.