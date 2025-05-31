Livvy Dunne Shares Crying Clip, Details Scary Airport Interaction

Play video content

Livvy Dunne's recounting a harrowing experience with a group of autograph hounds ... sharing a clip of herself in tears after an airport ordeal.

The gymnast and social media star posted an emotional video to TikTok Friday ... claiming she feels she's being stalked -- because middle-aged men seem to be waiting for her wherever she lands for the chance to get her Jane Hancock.

Dunne says it's obviously a scary situation -- multiple big adult men chasing after a 22-year-old girl -- adding the people around her in the airports and other public spaces seem to share her anxieties when it happens.

Livvy shares a vid she says she took after getting off a red-eye earlier in the day, when she claims she was chased around ... and, her eyes are clearly misty and distraught behind thick-framed glasses in the vid.

Dunne knows she's perpetually online ... but, she argues she doesn't ever share her travel plans on social media -- and, yet, people are still waiting for her when she's trying to grab a connecting flight in places like Omaha.

To be frank, it kinda sounds like she's shading the airlines here ... 'cause she seems to suggest someone in the know might be tipping people off.

Livvy was already a huge name ... rising to fame for her internet presence as well as her gymnastic skills. Then, she kicked off a romance with Paul Skenes -- one of MLB's biggest young stars -- bringing even more attention to her.