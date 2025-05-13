Livvy Dunne, Camille Kostek, S.I. Swim Models Throw First Pitch At Mets Game

The Knicks game wasn't the only must-see event going down in the Big Apple on Monday -- the Mets also drew some big names for their matchup against Pittsburgh at Citi Field ... including Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models!!

Camille Kostek, Ellie Thumann and Xandra Pohl were in attendance as the Mets began a three-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates. The group -- decked out in custom jerseys -- was tapped to throw out the first pitch.

Mark Vientos, Tyrone Taylor and Huascar Brazoban practice first pitches with Sports Illustrated models Camille Kostek, Ellie Thumann and Xandra pic.twitter.com/cBXnnauRLj — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) May 12, 2025 @SNY_Mets

Before doing the honors, they got some work in on the side with a group of players. Mark Vientos, Tyrone Taylor and Huascar Brazoban helped the ladies warm up their arms before taking the mound.

The results were all over the place. Pohl missed Vientos' glove ... while Kostek and Thumann at least found their intended target. To be completely honest, no one cares how they did. They're hot.

Livvy Dunne looks on as Sports Illustrated models Camille Kostek, Ellie Thumann and Xandra throw out the first pitch to Mark Vientos, Tyrone Taylor and Huascar Brazoban pic.twitter.com/RTUgSG1Sw7 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) May 12, 2025 @SNY_Mets

While Livvy Dunne didn't participate in the first pitch festivities -- she was rooting on the Pirates -- she was present to cheer on her man, Paul Skenes. It was a strong outing for the 22-year-old ... as he went six innings with six strikeouts while only allowing one run.

New York would go on to win the game in dramatic fashion ... with Pete Alonso hitting the game-winning sacrifice fly -- bringing home Francisco Lindor as the definitive run.