Salma Hayek, Livvy Dunne, Jordan Chiles Land S.I. Swimsuit Covers

Sports Illustrated just announced its four cover models for the 2025 edition of the iconic swimsuit magazine ... and 58-year-old actress Salma Hayek and superstar gymnasts Livvy Dunne and Jordan Chiles lead the charge!!

S.I. Swim editor MJ Day dropped the big news just minutes ago ... revealing Hayek, the social media sensation, Olympic gold medalist and model/entrepreneur Lauren Chan earned the honor for perfectly embodying what the brand is all about.

Salma Hayek Pinault graces the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2025, proving that true beauty knows no age.https://t.co/4zoqlgcKsY — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) May 13, 2025 @SI_Swimsuit

"These women are why we do what we do," Day said. "These stories we share here and on our platforms are about so much more than what meets the eye. They are about the power of authenticity, the strength of vulnerability and the beauty of living a life that’s unapologetically yours."

Hayek -- making her S.I. Swim debut -- looks incredible on her cover ... rocking a green two-piece and kneeling in a pool for a sexy shoot with photographer Ruven Afanador.

Chan posed in front of Ben Watts' camera for her cover shoot in Bermuda ... and sported a sage-colored suit for her moment in the spotlight.

Dunne was also in the Onion Patch with Watts for her third go-round with S.I. Swim ... and threw on a zebra-print bikini top and green bottoms as she put her stunning figure on display in the water.

The Lauren Chan legacy continues, but this time as our 2025 SI Swimsuit cover star.https://t.co/IRNHFYLlpq — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) May 13, 2025 @SI_Swimsuit

Chiles' shoot went down with Ben Horton at The Boca Raton ... and she donned a brown suit and laid on the rocks to complete her look.