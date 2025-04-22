Brooks Nader's Sisters Accuse Her Ex Gleb Savchenko of Cheating on Her

Play video content TMZ.com

Brooks Nader’s sisters came in hot -- rallying behind her and doubling down on the not-so-subtle hint that her ex Gleb Savchenko was unfaithful.

TMZ caught up with Brooks and two of her sisters in Beverly Hills Monday, and when Gleb’s name came up, one sis didn’t hold back -- dropping, "We don’t talk to cheaters" ... while Brooks looked like she wanted to disappear on the spot.

It was honestly pretty hilarious -- Brooks stayed mostly tight-lipped while her sisters went full steam ahead with the cheating claims against Gleb, all as the Sports Illustrated model tried (and failed) to shush them.

The sisters were loud and proud, practically announcing they’ve got receipts on Gleb’s cheating ... but Brooks finally got a word in when we asked if she’s actually talked to her ex for closure -- and you’ve gotta hear her response!

Play video content

Brooks was actually the first to hint at cheating, low-key throwing shade while lip-syncing to some fiery lyrics in a recent TikTok video.