Brooks Nader Oozes Sex Appeal In Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Return

Brooks Nader is oozing sex appeal in her return to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue ... and she's looking hotter than ever!!!

The model stripped down into some skimpy bikinis, including a gold one, for a photo shoot in Bermuda ... showing off the body that helped her get a shot on "Dancing With The Stars."

Brooks has the boobs out and is showing legs for days ... and she's leaving little to the imagination with some sexy poses and suggestive looks into the camera. Give her the gold already!!!

S.I. is bringing Brooks back into the fold after a year off ... she was the cover girl in 2023 and looks better than ever here, making ya wonder what the hell the folks at S.I. were thinking by letting her get away for a year.