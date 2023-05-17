S.I. Models Brooks Nader, Christen Harper, Camille Kostek Throw Mets' 1st Pitch

Play video content @snytv/@christenharper

Three Sports Illustrated swimsuit models walk onto a baseball field ...

Okay, so there's no joke here ... but that's what actually happened before the Mets game on Tuesday ... with Brooks Nader, Christen Harper and Camille Kostek all throwing out the ceremonial first pitch!!

The trio of beauties all threw right-handed pitches to Mets players Drew Smith, Tylor Megill and Eduardo Escobar before the matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays ... and did so in style with custom Mets jerseys.

Unlike Dr. Fauci, Conor McGregor and 50 Cent, they did pretty well ... and Harper even joked that she was the Mets' next starting pitcher!!

It's been a good week for the ladies -- Nader landed the cover of the 2023 swimsuit edition ... while Kostek, who is dating former NFL star Rob Gronkowski, returned for her sixth issue.

Harper also appeared in the magazine for the third time ... and her fiancé, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, was hyped.

"So proud 😊 🔥🔥🔥," the NFL star said on her IG post.

Despite Brooks, Christen and Camille gracing the Mets with their presence, the home team lost, 8-5 ... and fans booed Justin Verlander for his struggles.