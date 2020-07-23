Dr. Anthony Fauci's Ceremonial 1st Pitch Social Distances From Strike Zone

Play video content Breaking News ESPN

Dr. Anthony Fauci just threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the first MLB game of the season ... and oh, boy.

The COVID-19 expert was tapped to do the honors before the Washington Nationals hosted the New York Yankees on Thursday ... and as the saying goes, it was juuuuust a bit outside.

And then some.

FYI -- Fauci is a HUGE Nats fan ... and the team was thrilled to have him on board for the big moment.

"Dr. Fauci has been a true champion for our country during the COVID-19 pandemic and throughout his distinguished career," the Nats said.

"So, it is only fitting that we honor him as we kick off the 2020 season and defend our World Series Championship title."

Of course, the bigger picture here is that baseball is finally back for a 60-game season during the global pandemic ... and Fauci has been seen as a voice of wisdom through it all.

As for the players, both teams took a knee before the national anthem to show solidarity ... and then stood for the rendition.