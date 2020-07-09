Racehorse Named 'Fauci' Gallops to Victory, COVID Be Damned!

Breaking News

YOU JUST CAN'T STOP FAUCI!!!!

... the horse!!!

Yes, a 2-year-old colt named "Fauci" -- after Dr. Anthony Fauci -- got the WIN at Keeneland race track Thursday in Lexington, KY ... and you better believe it kept its distance from the competition!!

"Fauci" was named back in March to honor the COVID-19 expert's knowledge and contributions during the pandemic ... and he's been performing pretty damn well so far.

In fact, Fauci galloped to a 2nd place finish at Belmont Park in its debut race back in June!

And, just weeks later, the horse was a 5/2 favorite going into the race at Keeneland ... and again, performed like a champ!!

Hopefully, this becomes some sort of sign that things will get better with the coronavirus in the U.S. ... but then again, maybe it just means that's one fast thoroughbred.