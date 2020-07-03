Dr. Fauci Gives Advice On Where to Vacation on 4th During COVID-19

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

America's top doc in the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has some sage words of advice for those who wanna get outta dodge for the long Fourth of July weekend.

We got Dr. Tony on Capitol Hill -- where he was masked and on the move -- and asked what factors make a vacation safe ... and unsafe.

Fauci, as always, makes solid points. It depends on where you live and the COVID rate of infection. Makes sense, because if you live in a spike state and you and your family have been out and about, then maybe think twice about leaving.