Dr. Fauci Gives Advice On Where to Vacation on 4th During COVID-19

Dr. Fauci Leaving Town for the 4th??? Better Do This, Bub
7/3/2020 12:50 AM PT
America's top doc in the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has some sage words of advice for those who wanna get outta dodge for the long Fourth of July weekend.
We got Dr. Tony on Capitol Hill -- where he was masked and on the move -- and asked what factors make a vacation safe ... and unsafe.
Fauci, as always, makes solid points. It depends on where you live and the COVID rate of infection. Makes sense, because if you live in a spike state and you and your family have been out and about, then maybe think twice about leaving.
The good doc also says you have to look at where you want to go ... what's the level of infection. And, of course, no matter what, masks folks ... and social distancing.
