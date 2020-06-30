Chase Rice Tour Going Forward with Added COVID-19 Precautions

Exclusive

Chase Rice isn't letting criticism of his packed Tennessee concert slow down his mid-pandemic tour, but there are gonna be changes ... for the artist and his venues.

The country music star took a lot of flak -- even from fellow country musicians -- after his Saturday night gig demonstrated no regard for coronavirus safety, but he says that's being addressed for future shows.

Chase insists he wants everyone to have fun but be safe, and the good news is his upcoming shows should be safer by design ... because they're mostly drive-in concerts.

A spokesperson for Paramount Arts Center in Pennsylvania tells TMZ … Chase’s July 3 show is scheduled as planned despite the recent backlash because the event will be distinctly different than Chase’s last concert.

We're told the outdoor venue will closely model other drive-in concerts that have successfully gone down across the country, where attendees are given clearly defined parking -- and tailgating spaces near their vehicles -- and instructed to stay with their group.

The venue says it's worked closely with officials to ensure Chase's show meets or exceeds current safety guidelines and social distancing measures. Same goes for the Jesup Drive-In Theatre in Georgia, where Chase will play on back-to-back nights in late July.

However, his August 16 show at the Starlight Drive-In in Pennsylvania has added a disclaimer for anyone purchasing tickets. It reads ... "NOTICE FOR ALL BUYERS - By attending this event, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to hold any presenting entities, artists, and the venue; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers liable for any illness or injury."

Chase had a couple shows in the planning stages for the weekend of July 25 at Tiger Drive-In in Georgia that were completely scrapped late Monday night. We’re told the reasoning behind the promotor's decision to back out was because of “too much controversy."

He's set to play other venues in the coming months, and those organizers tell us they're monitoring and will decide what actions and safety plans will need to be put into place.