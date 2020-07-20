Nationals Tap Anthony Fauci For Opening Day 1st Pitch, 'A True Champion'

Breaking News

Move over, Max Scherzer ... the Nats are now relying on Dr. Anthony Fauci to pump in a fastball on Opening Day -- the team says it's tapped the COVID-19 expert to throw out the ceremonial first pitch Thursday!

It's a huge honor for Fauci ... the guy is a self-proclaimed Nationals superfan -- and WA team officials say they couldn't be happier he accepted their invite to help kick off their season this week.

"Dr. Fauci has been a true champion for our country during the COVID-19 pandemic and throughout his distinguished career," the Nats said.

"So it is only fitting that we honor him as we kick off the 2020 season and defend our World Series Championship title."

Fauci will take the bump just minutes before the Nats host the New York Yankees at Nationals Park in D.C.

Unclear what Fauci's arm looks like from 60 feet, 6 inches ... but we ain't expecting any 50 Cent type shenanigans during the pregame ceremony.

Remember ... 79-year-old Fauci was quite the athlete back in the day -- running the point for Regis H.S. in NYC in 1958.

In fact, President Trump even praised Fauci's athletic ability a couple months ago at a White House briefing!