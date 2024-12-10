Brooks Nader Wears Red-Hot Two-Piece Set for Gas Station Run

Brooks Nader is making a gas station her runway after getting all dolled up in a flamin' hot outfit for everyday errands.

Check it out ... the Sports Illustrated model showed some serious skin in a fiery red crop top and matching skirt -- which perfectly flaunted her toned abs.

She rounded out the racy ensemble with a pair of white heels, gold jewelry, black sunglasses, and her hair in a low updo.

While the striking outfit screamed for attention, Brooks kept to herself ... pumping her gas and picking up a snack -- that happened to be as spicy as her getup. We're, of course, referring to Brooks nabbing some Flamin' Hot Fries before taking off in her vehicle.

Brooks has been on the top of fans' minds lately, given her rekindled romance with "Dancing with the Stars" partner Gleb Savchenko. We caught up with on-again, off-again twosome last week, when Gleb defended their relationship ... saying they were so much more than a showmance.

Brooks, however, seemed less confident in their union ... refusing to talk about their future, including holiday plans, when asked.