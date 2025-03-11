Brooks Nader Shows Off Big Bump on Her Forehead After Walking Into Door

Brooks Nader is best known for her model looks ... which makes what just happened to her fairly momentous.

Brooks jumped on Instagram Tuesday and posted two painful photos of herself with a big lump on her forehead, while sporting black sunglasses containing two captions in the frames.

Turns out Brooks walked into a door -- and we don't mean while strutting down a catwalk in a bathing suit. Brooks says she crashed into the door days before a big photo shoot, which left her hysterically crying!

But, from all appearances, we're willing to bet Brooks is gonna make a full recovery and look hotter than ever.

Speaking of looking sexy ... Brooks flew over to France recently to attend Paris Fashion Week -- and she turned plenty of heads.

Brooks rocked a burgundy sheer bodysuit, which put her bare chest on full display as she strutted down a crowded street in the City of Light.