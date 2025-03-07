Brooks Nader Bares Her Boobs in Sheer Bodysuit in Paris

Brooks Nader loves to put her nearly-nude body on display, and that's exactly what she did in Paris, France ... stepping out for dinner Thursday in a sheer bodysuit -- and exposing her chest to Parisian pedestrians.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model bared it all -- well, almost -- in a sheer burgundy lace skirt with no bra, and a pair of panties. She wore the sexy Yves Saint Laurent outfit with maroon slingback heels and a matching clutch.

Brooks offered everyone a full look at her bodacious bod from top to bottom, even showing off her bare bum as she strutted down the street.

Just check out the photos ... they speak for themselves.

By the way, Brooks traveled to the City of Lights for Paris Fashion Week, but it wasn't clear if her boy toy Gleb Savchenko made the trip with her. He was MIA last night.

Of course, this is nowhere near BN's first time showing off what she's got. Just a few weeks ago, she was caught saying so long to her bikini top while sunning herself in Los Cabos, Mexico ... giving everyone a show.

Play video content 12/4/24 TMZ.com

We also saw her rock a sheer black top -- again, with no bra -- while out on a dinner date with her "Dancing with the Stars" costar-turned-boyfriend back in December.