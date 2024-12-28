Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Brooks Nader Goes Braless While Sporting Eye-Popping See-Through Top

Brooks Nader Lucky You Didn't Cause a Traffic Accident!!! Goes Braless in See-Through Top

Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko Out and About
Launch Gallery
Brooks bares it all Launch Gallery
Backgrid

Brooks Nader probably caused quite a few double takes on Friday ... when she stepped out for a date night with Gleb Savchenko in a sheer black top -- sans bra!

The model/dancer was snapped out with her "Dancing with the Stars" costar-turned-boyfriend in West Hollywood ... where the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue star wore a completely see-through black top, no bra -- a blazer and a matching skirt.

Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko backgrid
Backgrid

Gleb looked dapper in a black bomber jacket and dark jeans -- but obviously, he was not the focus of people's attention.

brooks nader ring backgrid getty side by side
Backgrid / Getty

The couple was snapped walking hand-in-hand while leaving the celeb-loved restaurant, Cecconi's ... with Brooks wearing a jewel on her ring finger -- but we looked into it, and it appears to be one she's been spotted wearing on her other hand before.

120424_gleb_savchenko_brooks_nader_kal 12/4/24
Together ... but, forever?
TMZ.com

So, it sounds like wedding bells still aren't lined up for Brooks and Gleb -- remember, we talked to the 2 earlier this month about their relationship ... denying any engagement at the time, too.

The coupling comes after being on and off throughout the filming of the latest season of 'DWTS' ... but it seems things are still in full swing between them.

related articles