Brooks Nader Goes Braless While Sporting Eye-Popping See-Through Top

Brooks Nader probably caused quite a few double takes on Friday ... when she stepped out for a date night with Gleb Savchenko in a sheer black top -- sans bra!

The model/dancer was snapped out with her "Dancing with the Stars" costar-turned-boyfriend in West Hollywood ... where the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue star wore a completely see-through black top, no bra -- a blazer and a matching skirt.

Gleb looked dapper in a black bomber jacket and dark jeans -- but obviously, he was not the focus of people's attention.

The couple was snapped walking hand-in-hand while leaving the celeb-loved restaurant, Cecconi's ... with Brooks wearing a jewel on her ring finger -- but we looked into it, and it appears to be one she's been spotted wearing on her other hand before.

Play video content 12/4/24 TMZ.com

So, it sounds like wedding bells still aren't lined up for Brooks and Gleb -- remember, we talked to the 2 earlier this month about their relationship ... denying any engagement at the time, too.