Brooks Nader Flaunts Banging Body in Teeny Yellow Bikini on Beach in Miami
Brooks Nader Yellow Sunshine!!! Post-Gleb Beach Day
Brooks Nader looks totally unbothered by her split with Gleb Savchenko -- soaking up the Miami sun and living her best life on a chill day off.
The Sports Illustrated stunner turned heads Wednesday in a teeny yellow bikini that showed off her killer bod and matched her golden glow -- which she was clearly out there topping up.
Brooks was impossible to miss -- rocking shades and a cowboy hat as she lounged with a friend, casually munching on some mozzarella sticks.
Looks like Brooks is living her best, stress-free life after finally putting her on-and-off thing with ex Gleb to rest -- a chapter that started on 'DWTS' back in September 2024.
Brooks and her sisters have thrown around cheating accusations at Gleb, though nothing’s been proven -- but TBH, these two just weren't meant to be!