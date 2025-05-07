Brooks Nader Flaunts Banging Body in Teeny Yellow Bikini on Beach in Miami

Brooks Nader looks totally unbothered by her split with Gleb Savchenko -- soaking up the Miami sun and living her best life on a chill day off.

The Sports Illustrated stunner turned heads Wednesday in a teeny yellow bikini that showed off her killer bod and matched her golden glow -- which she was clearly out there topping up.

Play video content BACKGRID

Brooks was impossible to miss -- rocking shades and a cowboy hat as she lounged with a friend, casually munching on some mozzarella sticks.

Looks like Brooks is living her best, stress-free life after finally putting her on-and-off thing with ex Gleb to rest -- a chapter that started on 'DWTS' back in September 2024.