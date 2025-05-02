Livvy Dunne Stuns in Pink Dress For Kentucky Oaks

Livvy Dunne is ready to watch some horses run around ... and she's looking damn cute in the process!!

The Kentucky Oaks are going on at Churchill Downs on Friday ... and the recently retired LSU gymnast couldn't wait 'til Saturday's Derby to get in on all the fun.

The all-pink 'fit -- including a nice hat to top it all off -- was very fitting for the Oaks Day Survivors Parade honoring breast and ovarian cancer survivors.

Dunne's also set to deliver the "Riders Up" command for the Kentucky Oaks, the premier race for fillies, and do a meet-and-greet with fans ... and we take it her supporters will brave the weather conditions.

Dunne recently announced her retirement from gymnastics following LSU's season ... but we're sure it won't be the last we hear of her.

Dunne's boyfriend, Paul Skenes, is a star for the Pittsburgh Pirates ... and she's been hitting up a bunch of his games with her free time.

He won't be joining her at the Derby, though -- the Pirates are taking on the San Diego Padres this weekend.

Dunne has made a name for herself on social media and with her business ventures ... so chances are she'll be placing a few bets on some ponies this weekend.