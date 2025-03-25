Livvy Dunne Rocks Tiny Animal-Print Suits In Return To SI Swim Issue

Livvy Dunne will forever be an LSU Tiger, but she tried on some zebra and cheetah for her return to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue this year ... and check it out, she sure can make anything in the animal kingdom look good!!

SI shared some visuals of Dunne's trip to Bermuda for its annual swimwear edition ... and the gymnast looked stunning in a pair of jungle-themed 'fits.

The first was a tiny cheetah-print bikini that she rocked with some serious pride on a stone wall. The next was an itty-bitty, zebra-print one-piece that she adorned with a backward, baby blue ball cap.

Dunne was clearly thrilled with how the shoots turned out -- she shared the images on her social media page Tuesday with the caption, "We're so back baby!"

The 22-year-old, of course, appeared in last year's SI Swim mag ... and was praised by the issue's head honcho, MJ Day, who called her "a well-established, industrious entrepreneur who is here to stay."