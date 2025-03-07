Livvy Dunne Fractures Patella, Heartbroken To Miss LSU Senior Night

LSU gymnastics' Senior Night will be without superstar Livvy Dunne -- the social media sensation revealed on Thursday she's dealing with a fractured patella that will keep her from competing in the special event.

Dunne announced the medical update on her Instagram Stories ... one day before the Tigers are slated to host No. 10 Georgia in their home finale.

"Unfortunately, I've been dealing with an avulsion fracture of my patella and will not be able to compete on senior night," Dunne said.

"It absolutely breaks my heart not to get the opportunity to compete in the PMAC one last time."

Dunne also thanked Tiger fans for their support during her time at LSU ... and promised to always represent the purple and gold forever.

Livvy joined the Tigers in 2020 ... and decided to stay for her fifth year of eligibility, announcing last July she wasn't "Dunne yet."

Dunne is also an influencer with over 5 million followers on IG ... and the 22-year-old previously revealed she's received more than $500k for a single social media post.

She’s also secured numerous NIL deals with top brands, made the Forbes 30 Under 30 list, and was featured in the 2023 and 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.