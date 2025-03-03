Livvy Dunne Stuns At Mardi Gras Festivities, 'Earned My Beads!'

Livvy Dunne had a blast at some Mardi Gras festivities over the weekend -- stunning in a pair of breathtaking outfits ... while telling her followers she "earned" some beads!!

The LSU star gymnast worked as the Grand Marshal in the Krewe of Endymion parade on Saturday night in New Orleans ... and looked incredible in a tight dress adorned with a flowery green shawl.

Play video content

She tossed out beads to throngs of people, chilled with Katy Perry, and described the evening as "one of the most fun nights of my life!"

Later in the weekend, she put her chiseled abs on full display with a tiny skirt and small, lacy top ... and raised more than a few eyebrows when she captioned some pics of the 'fit with the words, "Earned my beads!"

She later, though, made it clear she did nothing NSFW while out and about for NOLA's biggest party weekend ... adding, "Grandma if u see this I’m joking."