Paul Skenes 1-of-1 Rookie Card Sells For $1.1 Million!!!

The most famous Paul Skenes rookie card in existence just sold for a staggering $1.1 MILLION!!!

The piece -- which sparked a frenetic manhunt from hobbyists last year -- was bought out of the Fanatics Collect’s March Premier Auction on Wednesday night. No word yet on who ultimately came away with it.

The hefty price tag set multiple records -- it not only became the most expensive Skenes card ever publicly sold, but it also earned the mark for priciest debut patch.

Topps revealed in 2024 the card -- which features Skenes' signature and a patch he wore during his first-ever MLB game -- would go into packs late in the year ... and when the piece of cardboard finally got released into the wild, collectors everywhere went crazy searching for it.

The Pittsburgh Pirates wanted it so bad, they offered two tickets behind home plate for the next 30 years -- plus a whole bunch of other goodies -- if someone gave it to them. Skenes' girlfriend, Livvy Dunne, also said she'd let the cardholder sit with her at a Pirates game if they forked it over.

Ultimately, Topps said an 11-year-old from Los Angeles pulled it from a pack ... and later decided to sell it at auction.