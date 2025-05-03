Livvy Dunn, Carmelo Anthony and More Stars Attend 2025 Kentucky Derby
2025 Kentucky Derby Stars Racing Down the Red Carpet ... Livvy Dunne, Melo & More!!!
Stars traveled a whole lotta furlongs to be at the Kentucky Derby this weekend ... dressed to impress at the biggest event in horseracing!
Livvy Dunne led the bold-faced names at Churchill Downs in Louisville Saturday ... showing off her tan lines in a chic black and white outfit. Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielynn Birkhead showed up in a soft blue dress and a necklace her mom used to wear, and Carmelo Anthony wore a snazzy hat to the event.
Power couple Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios walked the red carpet together ... Earle proving nothing beats the classic black while Braxton added a splash of color in an eye-catching pink blazer.
Guy Fieri and his son Hunter left Flavortown for the day in order to hang in Kentucky ... though we're sure they could've thrown one heck of a tailgate for the event if they wanted to.
And, while we didn't see Shaboozey gettin' tipsy at the track, we did see him rocking a bold outfit -- pulling off the fashion-forward cowboy look!
Among the other big stars in attendance -- Selma Blair, Wilmer Valderrama, Taylor Sheridan, Xavier Legette, Cooper DeJean, Larry Birkhead, Eli Ricks, Dexter Fowler, Warren Moon, Wan'Dale Robinson, Will Levis and comedy legend Chris Tucker.
Attendees had to shield themselves from the rain earlier ... but, that didn't stop them -- or these celebs -- from getting dressed up, making bets and waiting for the sound of the starter pistol!
Happy Kentucky Derby Day, everyone!!!