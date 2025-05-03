Livvy Dunn, Carmelo Anthony and More Stars Attend 2025 Kentucky Derby

Stars traveled a whole lotta furlongs to be at the Kentucky Derby this weekend ... dressed to impress at the biggest event in horseracing!

Livvy Dunne led the bold-faced names at Churchill Downs in Louisville Saturday ... showing off her tan lines in a chic black and white outfit. Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielynn Birkhead showed up in a soft blue dress and a necklace her mom used to wear, and Carmelo Anthony wore a snazzy hat to the event.

Power couple Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios walked the red carpet together ... Earle proving nothing beats the classic black while Braxton added a splash of color in an eye-catching pink blazer.

Guy Fieri and his son Hunter left Flavortown for the day in order to hang in Kentucky ... though we're sure they could've thrown one heck of a tailgate for the event if they wanted to.

And, while we didn't see Shaboozey gettin' tipsy at the track, we did see him rocking a bold outfit -- pulling off the fashion-forward cowboy look!

Attendees had to shield themselves from the rain earlier ... but, that didn't stop them -- or these celebs -- from getting dressed up, making bets and waiting for the sound of the starter pistol!