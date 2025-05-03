Kentucky Derby Attendees Brace the Elements, Wear Rain Gear Over Outfits

The Kentucky Derby usually has tastemakers flexing their fashion muscles ... and, this year it was all plastic cover chic -- 'cause everyone needed ponchos to cover their ensembles.

People streaming into Churchill Downs in Louisville on Saturday had to brace the elements ... throwing on plastic over their nice clothes with a cloudy sky hanging menacingly above them.

Several ladies in their Sunday best seemed to be laughing it up ... even if their fancy dresses had a slightly opaque screen cast over them.

Men in derby suits -- some an eclectic mix of colors -- looked like they were getting off Splash Mountain on Grad Night ... hopefully those fedoras will keep their heads dry!

Some even went full Bubble Boy with their deployment of the rain gear ... with this woman not willing to chance the plumes of her hat getting soaked.

The main event kicks off at 3:57 PM PT ... and, as of right now, the Derby is expected to continue -- though bettors may be changing the odds given the inclement weather.

Of course, big celebs also flew in for the event ... with Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielynn Birkhead wearing a vintage dress her mom donned at the racecourse many years ago.