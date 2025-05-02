Chloe Fineman Deeply Inhales Walton Goggins' Speedo at Magazine Event

Walton Goggins isn't scheduled to host "Saturday Night Live" until next week ... but, he's getting some facetime with one of the show's stars -- who got a deep inhale of his bikini undies onstage.

The actor attended Cultured Magazine's The Cult 100 in New York City Thursday night, where he was honored as one of 100 stars who are "actively shaping and changing our culture in real time" ... and, Chloe Fineman of 'SNL' fame paid him humorous tribute onstage.

Play video content TMZ.com

Of course, Fineman brought her comedic flair to the event ... wearing an elegant white dress -- and stripping off a yellow Speedo from underneath her dress while walking up to the stage.

The garment looks a whole lot like the one Walton wore on his Cultured Mag cover ... when he stripped all the way down to his bright yellow banana-hammock.

Chloe takes a deep sniff of the manties ... clearly joking that she just wants to bask in the scent of Goggins' undercarriage.

Walton and Chloe were spotted chatting after the ceremony ... and, it looks like they're both really excited for Goggins to helm 'SNL' next week.

Tons of other big celebs -- like Sarah Jessica Parker and "Severance" star Tramell Tillman -- also showed up for the fashionable evening ... as did Julia Fox, who wore an outfit so revealing it might even put Bianca Censori to shame.

Play video content TMZ.com

Julia brought out her best PJs for the evening -- with bottoms that had no backside -- so her booty was fully hanging out of her pants. Fox owns the ensemble ... a look not many can pull off, but, one definitely making a real-time impression on the culture.