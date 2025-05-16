Livvy Dunne, Salma Hayek Stun At Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch Party

Livvy Dunne, Salma Hayek and a sea of models flocked to New York City on Thursday night to celebrate the launch of Sports Illustrated's latest swim issue ... and check out pics from the party they all attended, the ladies looked gooooooood!!!!

The bash went down at Hard Rock Hotel New York ... and in addition to Dunne and Hayek -- who showed off their amazing bods in a lime green dress and a lacy-black getup, respectively -- A-listers could be spotted all over the building.

Alix Earle turned heads in a plunging, vintage Tom Ford Gucci dress. Suni Lee looked red hot in a scarlet Jacquemus gown. And Xandra Pohl and Jordan Chiles put a whole lot of skin on display at the shindig.

Camille Kostek and her boyfriend, Rob Gronkowski, pulled up to the event as well -- and it sure seems like Gronk was the life of the festivities, as he consistently had a bottle of bubbly near his lips.

50 Cent, meanwhile, had the honor of entertaining the crowd -- and while he was on the mic for most of the evening ... he was sure to snap some pictures and post about his experience afterward.

"Sports illustrated bad bitches every where what !" he said. "Me and Rob Gronk was chilling. You know the vibes!"