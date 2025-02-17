Alix Earle Announces Return To S.I. Swim With Steamy Bikini Shots

Alix Earle used some tiny bikinis to make a big announcement Monday ... showing off her smokin' hot bod in some barely there bathing suits to reveal she's making a return to Sports Illustrated Swim.

Earle and S.I. Swim officials took to their Instagram pages to let the world know she's coming back to the mag for Round 2 in 2025 ... and based on some of the preview shots they shared, there's certainly going to be a whole lot of people happy she made the decision.

In their first post breaking the news -- Earle can be seen taking off a robe on a dock in Jamaica to display her fit physique in a teeny two-piece.

In a follow-up post, the TikTok influencer and the mag flaunted a still image of her scorching in an itty-bitty crochet 'fit.

"She turned transparency into influence, influence into impact," S.I. Swim wrote in a caption on one of the images. "The evolution of @alix_earle continues."

The social media star's famous boyfriend, NFL player Braxton Berrios, was one of the first people to congratulate her on the achievement ... writing in the comment section, "Let’s go!!"

Earle, of course, made her rookie debut with the magazine back in June 2024 -- when she covered a digital issue.

This time around, S.I. promised she's bringing "more confidence, experience and a growing legacy."