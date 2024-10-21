Alix Earle Heartbroken Over BF Braxton Berrios' Season-Ending ACL Injury

Braxton Berrios' season is over ... he's been officially diagnosed with a torn ACL -- but his girlfriend, Alix Earle, is making it clear she's going to be in his corner until he's back and better than ever.

The Dolphins star return man was hurt during Miami's 16-10 loss to the Colts on Sunday ... and after test results Monday revealed he'll need several months to return to 100 percent, Earle took to her Instagram page to express her heartbreak over the situation.

She did, though, say she was confident her man would get back to 100 percent despite the severity of the ailment ... and she vowed to be there with him every step of the way.

"Day in and day out you inspire me and I have no doubt that you will be back and better in no time," she said. "Proud to be by your side and cheer you on."

She added, "I love you," with a red heart emoji.

For his part, Berrios also was downtrodden over the news ... but he, too, showed optimism over the matter -- writing on his own Instagram page, "I know God and I know he makes no mistakes."

"After the dust settles," the wideout said, "the choice each day is going to be pretty straightforward- have this be a part of my story or have it be the end of my story. Well like Kobe once said, ‘If you see me in a fight with a bear, pray for the bear.'"