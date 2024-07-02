Alix Earle, Braxton Berrios Show Off Beach Bods During Italian Vacation

Miami Dolphins receiver Braxton Berrios is having an all-time offseason ... living it up in Italy with his stunning girlfriend, Alix Earle!!

The TikTok superstar shared some shots from their getaway ... showing the two enjoying some drinks as they soaked up the sun on the beach.

Earle wasn't just lounging around in a bikini, though -- as she also shared footage jumping off the side of a rock and into the water.

The lovebirds pulled out all the stops during the trip ... chowing down on some caviar and cruising on a luxurious boat.

The two have been posting a bunch from their vacay on social media ... which also included a stop in Venice.

It's been quite a hot streak for the couple ... especially Earle, who recently starred in The Kid LAROI's new music video.

Berrios will have to come back to reality soon ... as the 'Fins kickstart training camp in just a few weeks.