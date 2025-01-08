Alix Earle's Fun Baecation With BF Braxton Berrios in St. Barts
Alix Earle just joined the St. Barts celeb parade, turning up the heat with her NFL beau, Braxton Berrios -- and trust us, looks like no one else is having a better time than these two.
The TikToker and NFLer's holiday checklist? Lounging in tiny swimsuits on a luxury yacht, yoga on deck, and indulging in caviar-covered burgers -- yeah, this is what vacation dreams are made of!
Alix's pics were so hot she had to take a short break from the bikini snaps to remind her admirers that Braxton was right by her side, soaking up the sun with her.
Then it was straight back to thirst-trapping on the yacht ladder, turning up the sultriness to keep those vacation vibes extra sizzling.