Livvy Dunne Wishes Paul Skenes Happy Birthday With Mushy Love Note, 'Little Baby'

MLB phenom Paul Skenes got a special shoutout from his hot girlfriend for his 23rd birthday ... a friendly reminder of how good it is to be the Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher.

Former LSU gymnast, internet sensation and S.I. Swimsuit cover model Livvy Dunne shared the romantic post in honor of her man's big day on Thursday ... saying, "Happy birthday little baby @paulskenes 🤍🎂"

Dunne also published some lovey dovey snaps of their time together -- a fancy sunset dinner, getting ready for a formal outing, hanging at a Tigers game and flying on a private jet.

Livvy's tribute attracted a bunch of fans also wishing Skenes a special day ... and her friend, model and actress Lily Chee couldn't handle the cuteness.

"Awwwwe❤️" Chee said in the comments.

Skenes has a 4-5 record through 12 starts for the Pirates this season ... but with 77 strikeouts and a 2.15 ERA, it's not like he's having a sophomore slump after receiving National League Rookie of the Year honors in 2024.