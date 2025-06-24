Power Slap's Mikael-Michelle Brown Lands Passes Contract After Turning Down OnlyFans

Play video content

Mikael-Michelle Brown is taking the Power Slap scene by storm ... and she's now giving her fanbase the chance to get an exclusive look at her career -- by joining forces with Passes!!

The combat sports star spoke with TMZ Sports about her decision to collab with billionaire tech entrepreneur Lucy Guo's exclusive creator platform ... saying despite getting a "pretty large" offer to share non-nude content on OnlyFans, she knew it was the "perfect fit."

"I still wanted to have that fan interaction," Brown said. "So, that's what I like about Passes is I'm going to be able to build my brand in the type of respectable way that I want to by being on a platform like Passes, as opposed to OnlyFans -- even if I'm not doing the content people want to see, just being so tied to that and what they already have, I didn't want to go that route."

Brown explained she's been adamant from the start of her pro career she wasn't going to follow the same route as some other fighters by ditching her clothes for some bucks -- even though it would result in a ton of dough.

"I will say the money they had in front of me, the money opportunity was the first time I've turned down a lot," she added. "But I'm so much happier right now with Passes and already how much I'm building with the team than I think I would have gotten from just a quick check with OnlyFans."

Brown said working alongside a successful woman like Guo was a huge plus for her ... as it's inspiring her to "go all out and do the most for myself."

Brown also mentioned how fellow athletes like Livvy Dunne played a factor in her decision ... as she loves what the former gymnast has done with the platform to grow her brand and build stronger relationships with her supporters -- and now, she's the first combat athlete joining in on the Passes craze.

As for what fans can expect, Brown said subscribers will get a personal look at her journey in Power Slap, boxing and MMA -- workouts, prep and even her experiences living in Las Vegas.