Paige VanZant Returning To Power Slap ... Competing In October!

FULLY PREPARED!!!
Power Slap's going international for the first time, and they're doin' it with some star power, 'cause TMZ Sports has learned Paige VanZant will compete on October 24 in Abu Dhabi!

30-year-old VanZant, one of the biggest stars in combat sports, will be one of the athletes holding down the Power Slap 9 card at Space 42 Arena in Abu Dhabi.

PS9 goes down the same week as UFC 308, headlined by Max Holloway vs. Ilia Topuria, all happening on "Fight Island."

It's PVZ's second time competing in Power Slap. She was a part of PS8 ... defeating Christine Wolmarans by unanimous decision, 30-25.

It's unclear who Paige will face at PS9.

Of course, Paige is no stranger to hitting and getting hit. She fought in the UFC from 2014 to  2020 ... and fought everyone from Rose Namajunas, Amanda Ribas, Bec Rawlings, and Michelle Waterson.

After moving on from the UFC, Paige has done a little of everything, including bare-knuckle boxing ... and it seems she may now have found a new home in Power Slap.

SLAPPING OVERSEAS

Competing alongside PVZ at Power Slap 9 (which will stream for free on Rumble) ... reigning heavyweight champion, Da Crazy Hawaiian (15-1, 13 KOs) vs. Vasilii "Dumpling" Kamotskii (1-0, 1 KO).

