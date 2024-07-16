Paige VanZant Rocks Bikini For Power Slap Practice W/ MMA Star Hubby Austin

Play video content

No shoes, no shirt, no problem when it comes to PowerSlap prep ... Paige VanZant threw on her finest teeny bikini and grabbed her MMA star hubby Austin Vanderford for a steamy training sesh!

The power couple -- who married in 2018 -- shared video on social media, showing PVZ rocking a neon, thong bikini ... as Austin, an 11-2 MMA fighter, trained wifey using a pool noodle (a lot better than getting slapped!)

Of course, Paige -- who competed in UFC, bare-knuckle, and boxing (as well as pro wrestling) -- made her debut at Power Slap 8 earlier this month against Christine Wolmarans ... a fight VanZant won!

Despite the dub, some were critical of PVZ, accusing her of flinching (a no-no). FWIW, there was NO flinch during training.

The new video shows Paige intends to slap fight again ... and is taking the new gig seriously.

Other competitors were impressed with VanZant, too, including PS star Sheena Bathory, who we spoke with after her match.

And, VanZant's clearly lovin' her new career ... saying she's "gangster" and will slap anybody no matter what combat sport she's in.