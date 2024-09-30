Power Slap Star Sheena Bathory Reveals Breast Implant Burst During Training

Play video content

MMA star Sheena Bathory -- who competes in Dana White's Power Slap league -- had to say bye-bye to her ta-tas this month ... revealing to TMZ Sports that after one of her breast implants burst during training -- she had to get them removed so she wouldn't get sick.

The 32-year-old Hungarian fighter said she first noticed there was something wrong with her following a workout earlier this summer ... when she had unexplained high inflammation in her body.

She said she went to several experts -- but couldn't figure out what was going on. Although when her friend advised her to have her implants checked out -- MRI results confirmed one of them had popped while she was sharpening her fighting skills on the mats.

"We got the result and the right one was completely broken," Bathory said.

"The next day ... [doctors] immediately took them out," she continued. "So, currently I am without breasts. I'm very flat and I'm three pounds lighter."

What's crazy is that Bathory -- who competes in slap, judo, wrestling and MMA -- said it didn't hurt when the implant burst. She actually said she didn't feel anything at all.

But, Bathory says the recovery's been rough ... as she's had to fight off fatigue while stomaching a bunch of medications.

As a result, Bathory -- who recently got a BBL -- had to cancel several upcoming fights ... but she hopes she'll be back in a few months.

"Now I have to accept potential fights probably in November," she said, "I think I will be ready for because even though I feel good, I still have to bring back my performance which is gone in these six weeks."

"After I'm feeling 100% good, I will need a four-week training camp and then I'm ready to compete."