Power Slap Star Sheena Bathory Says She's Loving Her BBL, Brushes Off Haters

Power slap star Sheena Bathory says she's gotten mixed reactions from some of her fans over her new BBL ... but she tells TMZ Sports she's happy with her new look -- despite what haters are saying online.

The 32-year-old got the butt work done in Florida on June 5 ... and when we spoke with her days after her big cosmetic surgery this week -- she said she's loving what she's seeing so far.

Bathory told us, though, that while she's received support and well wishes from many of her fans ... some have criticized her -- saying she looked fine previously.

But, Bathory made it clear, she's thrilled with her new bod regardless of the hate.

"I just love extra things on me," she said. "Like my lip fillings I had done. I just like the extra look."

In fact, Bathory said if she has kids in the future, she'd be open to the idea of getting another BBL done. But, for now, she's focusing on recovery ... so she can compete in MMA events soon.

Bathory says she's currently trying to line up some matches for the fall ... explaining to us that her goal is to move back to Hungary and take a bunch of fights starting in October.

That doesn't mean she's giving up on Power Slap, however ... Bathory -- who gained fame for blowing a kiss after getting smacked by Christine Wolmarans in a PS match -- said she'd like to get back into the sport at the end of the year.

