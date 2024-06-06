Power Slap Star Sheena Bathory Gets BBL, Thrilled With Results

Power Slap star Sheena Bathory's bod is officially summer ready -- she just underwent Brazilian Butt Lift surgery ... and she said she's thrilled with the results!

The 32-year-old former bodybuilder -- who's also a mixed martial artist -- got the cosmetic procedure done on Wednesday in Florida ... transferring fat from her triceps and waist to her glutes in order to give them more volume.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Shortly after the procedure, she said she was in a bit of pain ... but on Thursday, she shared with her 200,000-plus followers on Instagram that she's loving what she's seeing post-op so far.

"It's going to give more like a pear form," the Hungarian athlete said. "I think the pear shape is going to be more feminine."

Play video content

Bathory explained that while she liked her body before, she was having trouble with some "stubborn fat" areas. And, after doing her research, she said this "one of the best solutions" to fix that.

Of course, there were haters who criticized her for going under the knife -- with one internet troll saying she was perfect the way she was.

But, Bathory stated simply, "This is my body. I feel like have the right to do whatever I want with it."

Bathory -- also known as Hungarian Hurricane -- is currently undefeated (2-0) in Dana White's PS league ... and she's shown so much power, the UFC honcho said she could compete against men.