Aaron Judge's Wife Gives Birth To Couple's First Baby

Aaron Judge ain't just a two-time MVP and a six-time All-Star ... he's now a dad!!!

The New York Yankees slugger announced Wednesday his wife, Samantha, gave birth to the couple's first child last week.

Judge said the little bundle of joy officially entered the world on Jan. 27 ... and she'll go by Nora Rose Judge.

"What an incredible week it's been," the 32-year-old said in a caption on a pic of his newborn's feet, "can't wait for the memories the three of us make."

Mike Trout was one of many Judge fans who stopped by the comment section of the MLB player's post to share congratulations.

Judge and Samantha have been dating for years -- and got married back in 2021. They announced their pregnancy last month.

The outfielder won't have too long to enjoy being a dad before it's back to the baseball grind -- he's due to be at Yankees spring training workouts in just two weeks.