Nick Turturro Rips Juan Soto For Ditching Yankees For Mets, 'F*** You'

Juan Soto is a Met ... and actor/diehard New York fan Nick Turturro is summarizing how Yankee supporters are handling the news -- going absolutely nuts on the MLB superstar in a passionate video reaction.

Turturro posted the nearly minute-long clip to his X account Sunday night ... saying he had two words for Soto after his record-breaking $765 million deal was reported -- "F*** you!!!"

"I'm taking it personal," he said. "We gave you our love. We f***ing gave you our heart and soul. It wasn't enough! You turned your cap around after the World Series, I saw that f***ing move."

The "NYPD Blue" star also took exception with Soto "going off Broadway" to the Mets ... especially how the move is leaving Aaron Judge high and dry.

"You don't want to be Judge's guy," Turturro said. "You don't want to be Judge's partner? Oh, that's right Judge, now it's your team! That's it, let's stick it up his f***ing ass!!"

Another Yankee fan took their displeasure to the next level ... recording their burning of a No. 22 jersey -- the digits Soto wore during his short stint in the Bronx.